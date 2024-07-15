What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) underwent analysis by 23 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 7 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 4 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Ulta Beauty, presenting an average target of $469.48, a high estimate of $544.00, and a low estimate of $350.00. Experiencing a 12.79% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $538.35.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Ulta Beauty among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $450.00 $475.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $494.00 $498.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $355.00 $394.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $544.00 $530.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $500.00 $520.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $500.00 $540.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $498.00 $505.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $500.00 $500.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $500.00 $630.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $522.00 $575.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $525.00 $625.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $425.00 $575.00 Kelly Crago Citigroup Lowers Neutral $400.00 $485.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $412.00 $438.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $500.00 $600.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $505.00 $595.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $476.00 $605.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $475.00 $565.00 Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $475.00 $500.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $434.00 $612.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $350.00 $450.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Lowers Hold $438.00 $585.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Lowers Buy $520.00 $580.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ulta Beauty. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Ulta Beauty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Ulta Beauty's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ulta Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ulta Beauty analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ulta Beauty Better

With 1,385 stores at the end of fiscal 2023 and a partnership with Target, Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the US. The firm offers makeup (41% of 2023 sales), fragrances, skin care (19% of sales), and hair care products (19% of sales), and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Ulta Beauty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ulta Beauty's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 3.48% as of 30 April, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 11.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 13.67%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ulta Beauty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 5.52%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Ulta Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for ULTA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Mar 2022 BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for ULTA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.