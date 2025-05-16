What 23 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Netflix

23 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 13 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 10 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Netflix and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $1171.87, accompanied by a high estimate of $1514.00 and a low estimate of $1000.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.84% from the previous average price target of $1128.52.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Netflix among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1380.00 $1200.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $1000.00 $900.00 Jeffrey Wlodarczak Pivotal Research Raises Buy $1350.00 $1250.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1150.00 $1100.00 Tim Nollen Macquarie Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1175.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Raises Overweight $1070.00 $1000.00 Steven Cahall Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $1222.00 $1210.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1025.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1126.00 $1126.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $1514.00 $1494.00 Matt Farrell Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $1150.00 $1100.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $1200.00 $1150.00 Benjamin Swinburne Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1200.00 $1150.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $1200.00 $1150.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $1126.00 $1126.00 John Hodulik UBS Lowers Buy $1140.00 $1150.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1150.00 $1150.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $1000.00 $1100.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $1025.00 $1150.00 Michael Morris Guggenheim Maintains Buy $1100.00 $1100.00 Michael Nathanson MoffettNathanson Raises Buy $1100.00 $850.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Netflix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Netflix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Netflix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Netflix's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Netflix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Netflix analyst ratings.

Delving into Netflix's Background

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Netflix's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Netflix showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.51% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Netflix's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.42%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Netflix's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 11.85% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Netflix's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.47%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Netflix's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.62.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.