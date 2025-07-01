What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Snap

In the latest quarter, 22 analysts provided ratings for Snap (NYSE:SNAP), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 19 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 18 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $9.45, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $6.50. A 20.32% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $11.86.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Snap by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $8.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Lowers Buy $12.00 $16.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $6.50 $8.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $9.00 $10.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Naved Khan B. Riley Securities Lowers Neutral $10.00 $12.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Hold $11.00 $14.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $8.50 $9.50 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $8.00 $13.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $9.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $12.00 $12.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $13.00 $16.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Lowers Neutral $9.00 $12.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Lowers Hold $8.00 $11.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Maria Ripps Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $10.00 $13.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Lowers Neutral $9.00 $13.50 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.50 $13.50 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $9.00 $14.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $10.00 $13.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $10.50 $14.50 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snap's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Snap

Snap is a technology company best known for its marquis social media application Snapchat, a visual messaging application that has amassed hundreds of millions of users. The app was initially only used to communicate with family and friends through photographs and short videos (known as "Snaps"). Users can now enjoy augmented reality, or AR, lenses, content from famous creators and celebrities, updates about local events, and more. Although the app offers a paid subscription option with premium features, advertising sales produce most of the app's revenue. The firm also sells wearable devices called AR Spectacles, which can capture photos and videos overlayed with AR lenses, but these make up a small portion of Snap's overall sales.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Snap

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Snap's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.1% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -10.24%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.82, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

