What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About e.l.f. Beauty

Throughout the last three months, 22 analysts have evaluated e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 5 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 6 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $94.91, with a high estimate of $170.00 and a low estimate of $59.00. This current average has decreased by 26.04% from the previous average price target of $128.32.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive e.l.f. Beauty. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $81.00 $90.00 Bill Chappell Truist Securities Lowers Buy $75.00 $100.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $59.00 $74.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $85.00 $120.00 Andrea Teixeira JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $70.00 $127.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $90.00 $102.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $75.00 $75.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $75.00 $80.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $142.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $80.00 $80.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $105.00 $174.00 Patty Kanada Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $142.00 $165.00 Anna Glaessgen B. Riley Securities Lowers Buy $90.00 $150.00 Olivia Tong Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $120.00 $175.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $85.00 $105.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $102.00 $131.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $80.00 $170.00 Peter Grom UBS Lowers Neutral $74.00 $158.00 Dara Mohsenian Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $153.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $131.00 $167.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Buy $170.00 $170.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Lowers Hold $105.00 $115.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to e.l.f. Beauty. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of e.l.f. Beauty's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into e.l.f. Beauty's Background

e.l.f. Beauty Inc is a multi-brand beauty company that offers inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics and skin care products. The Company's mission is to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip, face, and skin concern. The company offers cosmetic accessories for women which include eyeliner, mascara, false eyelashes, lipstick, the foundation for the face, moisturizer, cleanser, and other tools through its stores and e-commerce channels. The products that the company sells are marketed under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, W3LL PEOPLE and Keys Soulcare brands. It carries out sales within the US and internationally, out of which maximum revenue is generated from the US.

e.l.f. Beauty: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: e.l.f. Beauty's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: e.l.f. Beauty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.86%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): e.l.f. Beauty's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.31%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.38%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: e.l.f. Beauty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.4, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

