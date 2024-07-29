What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Edwards Lifesciences

Across the recent three months, 22 analysts have shared their insights on Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 4 10 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $87.23, along with a high estimate of $110.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 11.29%.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Edwards Lifesciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Miksic Barclays Lowers Overweight $90.00 $101.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $91.00 $107.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $70.00 $100.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $99.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $76.00 $91.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $85.00 $103.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $101.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $82.00 $110.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $70.00 $85.00 Suraj Kalia Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $90.00 $100.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $77.00 $85.00 Adam Maeder Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $73.00 $88.00 Travis Steed B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $75.00 $105.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $72.00 $105.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Neutral $70.00 $102.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $110.00 $105.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $106.00 $105.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $91.00 $89.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $107.00 - Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $105.00 $98.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $103.00 $86.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $101.00 $100.00

Discovering Edwards Lifesciences: A Closer Look

Spun off from Baxter International in 2000, Edwards Lifesciences designs, manufactures, and markets a range of medical devices and equipment for advanced stages of structural heart disease. It has established itself as a leader across key products, including surgical tissue heart valves, transcatheter valve technologies, surgical clips, and catheters. The firm derives about 55% of its total sales from outside the US

Edwards Lifesciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Challenges: Edwards Lifesciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -13.28%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Edwards Lifesciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 26.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.03%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Edwards Lifesciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.69% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Edwards Lifesciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

