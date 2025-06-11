What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

22 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 8 7 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Datadog and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $131.18, accompanied by a high estimate of $150.00 and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 10.79% from the previous average price target of $147.05.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Datadog's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Ives Wedbush Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $125.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $119.00 $119.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $140.00 $155.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Thomas Blakey Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $134.00 $134.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Raises Buy $125.00 $120.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $140.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $145.00 $150.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 Mike Cikos Needham Lowers Buy $130.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $128.00 $125.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $125.00 $115.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $150.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $180.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $143.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $164.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $125.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $115.00 $165.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $120.00 $140.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Datadog. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Datadog's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Datadog's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Datadog analyst ratings.

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Datadog

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Datadog displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 24.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.24%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.42%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Datadog's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.64. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DDOG

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 RBC Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for DDOG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.