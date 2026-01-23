What This $21.6 Million Bet on Short-Term Loans Signals for Investors

Key Points

Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. increased its holdings by 360,223 shares of FTSM; the estimated transaction value was $21.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

This trade represented a 6.3% change in 13F reportable assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade stake reached 415,493 shares, worth $24.9 million.

The position now accounts for 7.2% of 13F AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

On Jan. 12, 2026, Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. disclosed a buy of 360,223 shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM), with an estimated transaction value of $21.61 million based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to the SEC filing dated Jan. 12, 2026, Kaydan Wealth Management, Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 360,223 shares. The estimated value of this trade, based on the average closing price for the quarter, was $21.61 million. The quarter-end value of the position increased by $21.59 million, a figure that reflects both additional buying and market price changes. After the transaction, the fund held 415,493 shares valued at $24.9 million, representing 7.2% of its 13F reportable AUM.

What else to know

Top five holdings after the filing: Vanguard Tax Managed Fund FTSE Developed Markets ETF : $41.99 million (12.2% of AUM) iShares Gold Trust : $35.03 million (10.1% of AUM) Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF : $31.77 million (9.2% of AUM) iShares Core S&P Total US Stock Market ETF : $30.06 million (8.7% of AUM) iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF : $25.95 million (7.5% of AUM)

As of Jan. 9, 2026, shares of FTSM were priced at $59.98.

One-year total return for FTSM was 4.7%; this result lagged the S&P 500 by 13.1 percentage points over the same period.

by 13.1 percentage points over the same period. Annualized dividend yield for FTSM was 4.3% as of Jan. 12, 2026.

ETF overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close January 9, 2026) $59.98 Dividend yield 4.3% 1-year total return 4.7% Market capitalization $6.24 billion

ETF snapshot

Focuses on U.S. dollar-denominated fixed- and variable-rate debt securities.

Targets an average portfolio duration of less than one year and maturity under three years.

Seeks to deliver enhanced yield with low interest rate sensitivity through active management.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF is a short-duration fixed income exchange-traded fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of high-quality, short-term debt securities. Its active management and focus on liquidity make it a competitive option for investors seeking capital preservation and income in a changing rate environment.

What this transaction means for investors

Kaydan Wealth’s increased position in this short-duration fixed-income fund signals a move toward capital preservation, as short-term loans offer greater protection against interest rate risk. This makes sense in the broader economic landscape as analysts and investors debate the likelihood of interest rate cuts this year.

More than half (53%) of the First Trust ETF is allocated to corporate bonds, and a vast majority of the holdings have a maturity of two years or less. The fund has provided a modest return of 4.7% over the last year and 2.17% since its 2014 inception. This indicates it’s a conservative place to park funds, and not suited for investors chasing big gains. Income investors, however, may be interested in the ETF’s 4.3% dividend yield, which trumps the S&P 500’s average yield of just over 1%.

A fund that focuses on short-maturity loans could be a good hedge against volatility and a way to diversify your portfolio. At 7.2% of assets under management, the First Trust ETF falls just slightly outside Kaydan’s top five holdings, which also include exposure to developed markets, gold, longer-dated Treasury bonds, and the entire U.S. stock market.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding assets like stocks or bonds.

Short duration: Refers to bonds or funds with low sensitivity to interest rate changes, typically maturing in under three years.

Fixed income: Investments that pay regular interest, such as bonds or debt securities.

Variable-rate debt securities: Bonds or loans with interest payments that adjust periodically based on a benchmark rate.

Portfolio duration: A measure of a bond portfolio's sensitivity to interest rate changes, expressed in years.

13F reportable AUM: Assets under management that must be disclosed in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings by institutional investors.

Active management: Investment strategy where managers make ongoing decisions to buy or sell assets, aiming to outperform benchmarks.

Capital preservation: An investment goal focused on preventing loss of principal while earning modest returns.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income from an investment, shown as a percentage of its price.

Total return: The investment's price change plus all dividends and distributions, assuming those payouts are reinvested.

Liquidity: How quickly and easily an asset can be bought or sold without affecting its price.

Quarterly average pricing: The average price of a security over a specific quarter, used to estimate transaction values.

Sarah Sidlow has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and Vanguard Index Funds - Vanguard Value ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

