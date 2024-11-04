What 21 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) underwent analysis by 21 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 8 11 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 7 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 2 0 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Zimmer Biomet Holdings and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $121.76, accompanied by a high estimate of $145.00 and a low estimate of $107.00. This current average has decreased by 4.31% from the previous average price target of $127.24.

The standing of Zimmer Biomet Holdings among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shagun Singh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $125.00 $120.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Hold $117.00 $112.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $117.00 $110.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $135.00 $145.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $123.00 $128.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $120.00 $130.00 Ryan Zimmerman BTIG Lowers Buy $126.00 $134.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $110.00 $113.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $120.00 $125.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Lowers Hold $112.00 $117.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $115.00 $120.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Lowers Hold $119.00 $143.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Maintains Hold $117.00 $117.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line $113.00 $113.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $120.00 $130.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $128.00 $138.00 Danielle Antalffy UBS Lowers Sell $107.00 $112.00 Steven Lichtman Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $113.00 $115.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $145.00 $155.00

Zimmer Biomet designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive implants as well as supplies and surgical equipment for orthopedic surgery. With the acquisitions of Centerpulse in 2003 and Biomet in 2015, Zimmer holds the leading share of the reconstructive market in the United States, Europe, and Japan. Roughly two thirds of total revenue is derived from sales of large joints; another fourth comes from extremities, trauma, sports medicine, and related surgical products. The firm spun out its dental and spine businesses in 2022.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Zimmer Biomet Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.03% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 13.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.98%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Zimmer Biomet Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.15%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zimmer Biomet Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.53.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

