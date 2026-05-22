What the 2027 Social Security COLA Could Mean for Your Retirement Budget -- Early Estimates Are In

Key Points

Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA in 2026.

Many seniors are hoping for a larger boost in 2027.

Initial estimates say that may be possible, but it's too early to bank on a significant increase.

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You'll often hear that it's important to claim your Social Security benefits strategically because the monthly payment amount you lock in when you file is what the program will pay you for life. But that's not entirely true.

Social Security benefits are eligible for an annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. COLAs are meant to help Social Security benefits keep pace with inflation so seniors don't lose buying power over time.

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Social Security COLAs are based on third-quarter inflation changes. So it's too soon to know what next year's raise will look like. Still, recent inflation data could provide a clue as to what to expect from Social Security's COLA next year.

Inflation readings point to a more generous COLA in 2027

Inflation has been creeping upward in the wake of the Iran conflict. Following April's Consumer Price Index, the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group, raised its 2027 Social Security COLA projection from 2.8% to 3.9%.

That's a pretty notable boost. And it would likely be meaningful for retirees who get most or all of their income from Social Security.

Right now, the average monthly Social Security benefit is about $2,081. A 2.8% COLA would boost that benefit by about $58 a month. A 3.9% COLA, on the other hand, would result in a monthly bump of $81.

However, it's important to recognize that it's too early to predict next year's COLA with certainty. So you shouldn't necessarily plan your 2027 budget around that estimate.

Have limited expectations

Even if Social Security's 2027 COLA ends up being 3.9%, you may not gain that much buying power from that raise. For one thing, that COLA will come at the cost of higher expenses, because that's just how COLAs work.

But also, in 2026, the cost of Medicare Part B rose substantially. If that happens again in 2027, an increase in Part B could erode whatever COLA comes through, since those premiums are paid directly out of Social Security benefits.

In fact, it's hard to factor any given Social Security COLA into your budget until Medicare releases its official premium costs. It's often the case that COLAs are announced before Medicare shares that information.

The unfortunate reality, either way, is that Social Security COLAs can only do so much to improve your finances. So if you're struggling to cover your bills or you want more financial breathing room, a better bet is to reassess your spending and find ways to boost your income that have nothing to do with Social Security.

That could mean taking a part-time job, joining the gig economy, or starting a small business to generate more income for your retirement. Investing spare cash you have could also be a way to earn income passively.

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