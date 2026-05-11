What the 2027 Social Security COLA Could Mean for Your Retirement Budget -- Early Estimates Are In

Key Points

Early 2027 Social Security COLA estimates range from 2.8% to 3.2%.

This increase can meaningfully affect retirees' monthly income, but probably not as much as they'd like.

Retirees' smartest move to not depend solely on the COLA to maintain their standard of living.

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Retirees know that fixed income isn't entirely fixed. The annual Social Security cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) help address higher costs of goods and services.

We won't know the official 2027 Social Security COLA until mid-October. However, early estimates are already in. What could this increase mean for retirees' budgets?

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Early COLA estimates -- and their potential impact

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a nonprofit organization that advocates for seniors, releases a new COLA estimate each month. The organization's latest forecast for the 2027 COLA is 2.8%, which is slightly above the 2.5% increase this year. However, independent Social Security and Medicare policy analyst Mary Johnson projects that the next COLA will be 3.2%.

Based on these COLA estimates, the average retired worker could see their Social Security monthly benefits rise by roughly $58 to $67. The range may seem small, but an increase in this ballpark can still meaningfully affect retirees' monthly income. However, there are three important things to know.

First, early Social Security COLA estimates can differ significantly from the actual COLA announced by the Social Security Administration (SSA) later this year. SSA uses inflation data from July through September to calculate the COLA. Inflation is a huge wild card, especially with the potential for repercussions from the Iran war affecting prices of a wide range of products in the coming months. Don't be surprised if COLA estimates for 2027 rise this summer based on new inflation data.

Second, a higher COLA isn't necessarily a good thing for retirees. Because the Social Security adjustment doesn't take effect until January, retirees will have already paid higher prices for goods and services before they receive the higher benefits. Also, many experts believe that the inflation metric SSA uses to calculate COLAs doesn't accurately reflect the cost increases seniors experience.

Third (and related to the last point), increased healthcare costs in retirement could easily offset much of the 2027 COLA. That happened this year, with monthly Medicare Part B premiums rising $17.90 -- nearly one-third of the average monthly Social Security retirement benefit increase of $56.

Retirees' smartest move

Regardless of what the 2027 Social Security COLA is, retirees' smartest move is to not depend solely on the increase to maintain their standard of living. Effectively managing expenses and supplemental income now will help retirees navigate a period of higher inflation. Look at future COLAs as a cushion, but not a full solution to the ongoing issue of rising prices.

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