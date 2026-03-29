What the 2026 Social Security and Medicare Changes Mean for Your Monthly Budget

Key Points

While Social Security benefits got a 2.8% COLA in 2026, Medicare costs went up.

The average net COLA for dual enrollees is not so impressive.

Struggling Social Security beneficiaries may need to make changes to improve their finances.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There are millions of older Americans today who get monthly benefits from Social Security and health coverage through Medicare. Both programs changed meaningfully in 2026 -- for better and worse.

In January, Social Security recipients got a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. That's a pretty decent bump, outpacing 2025's raise.

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Medicare costs, on the other hand, rose substantially. And that's having a big impact on this year's Social Security COLA.

What Social Security's COLA and Medicare increases mean for your budget

When the Social Security Administration announced its 2026 COLA back in October of 2025, it said that following that raise, the average retirement benefit was likely to increase from $2,015 per month to $2,071 -- a $56 boost. But a steep rise in Medicare costs is rendering that COLA less effective.

In January, Medicare Part B's standard monthly premium rose from $185 to $202.90 -- an increase of $17.90. Social Security recipients, in turn, are getting a much smaller average net COLA of about $38.

Social Security recipients who are enrolled in Medicare have their Part B premiums deducted from their benefits automatically. So any time there's an increase in the cost of Part B, it results in a smaller net raise.

It's possible for an increase in Medicare Part B costs to actually wipe out a COLA completely. Thankfully, though, there's a provision that prevents Social Security benefits from actually decreasing year to year due to a rise in the cost of Part B.

But still, many seniors on Social Security may find themselves struggling due to their limited COLA. And let's remember that higher Part B premiums aren't the only change that came to Medicare this year.

Not only did the annual deductible for Part B rise, but the cost of care under Part A increased across the board as well. This year, Medicare enrollees will pay more to be admitted to the hospital, and they'll also pay a higher daily coinsurance rate for an extended stay.

Plus, some seniors may find that their individual Part D or Medicare Advantage plan costs have risen. So all told, a lot of retirees could end up having a hard time making ends and covering their recurring expenses.

How to improve your financial situation

If you're a retiree collecting Social Security who's also on Medicare, you may be having a hard time managing your monthly bills -- especially if you're only looking at about a $38 net COLA like the typical beneficiary. The good news is that there are steps you can take to improve your financial picture.

First, try budgeting. It may seem hokey, but it works. And if you map out your monthly expenses, you may find that there are areas you can cut back in slightly.

Next, read your Medicare benefits carefully. Part D and Advantage plans each set their own rules. But knowing how your coverage works could potentially lead to savings -- or at least help you avoid extra expenses.

From there, think of your easiest solution to boost your income. If you're mobile and have a way to get to a part-time job, that could be a good way to give yourself a larger monthly paycheck. If you have some retirement savings, see if investing that money differently allows it to grow more efficiently.

Finally, if you have a home with extra space, take advantage of it. Rent out a room or finished basement. You can even potentially rent out a parking spot in your driveway if there's demand for that in your neighborhood.

Unfortunately, an uptick in Medicare costs is eating heavily into this year's Social Security COLA. If you're feeling the pain, take steps to reduce your spending as much as possible and boost your income, even if it means having to get a bit creative.

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