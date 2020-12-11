What 2020 Can Teach Us About Investing in 2021

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

If there’s one thing we can all agree on right now, it’s that we’re ready for 2021.

This year has been one of surprises — most of them unpleasant.

It seems forever ago now, but 2020 actually got off to a great start. The Dow rose to an all-time high in the first seven weeks, employment was strong, and the U.S. economy was rolling along.

Then, COVID-19 hit the world like a meteor from outer space. The resulting lockdowns created one of the biggest, fastest declines in market history … which was followed by huge government stimulus, a belief that COVID-19 infections had peaked, and a massive stock rally.

To add to the confusion, we had a summer of social unrest and protests across the country.

And we just experienced one of the most contentious elections in American history.

It’s all enough to make your head spin.

But at least one thing worked out just as well as we hoped …

Exactly one year ago, my InvestorPlace colleague Louis Navellier and I introduced Power Portfolio 2020 with a single goal in mind — to provide our members with a robust, diversified stock portfolio that would crush the market.

We recently closed the portfolio with massive gains of 35%, which blew away the Dow’s 6% return in the same timeframe.

Yes, the portfolio got hit with everything else when the pandemic burst on the scene, but our goal was to invest in high-quality stocks and hold them for the year. Those stocks rebounded an average of 175% from their lows, and to say our portfolio reached our goal of beating the market by 200% is a huge understatement.

And now, we’re looking ahead to 2021.

What do our research and computer models tell us about the opportunities and dangers ahead?

Can we beat or even exceed last year’s world-class performance?

What impact will a new administration have on the economy and stocks?

What will happen when we finally get COVID-19 behind us?

These are all important questions, and we’re going to give you our answers and expectations in our Early Warning Summit 2021 next Thursday, December 17 at 7 p.m. ET. It’s free to attend, all you have to do is click here to reserve your seat.

What we’ll share that night will affect much more than just stocks. It involves the entire economy, your job, your financial well-being, and so much more.

One of the real highlights for us this past year was the opportunity to combine our two very different systems for such powerful profits. There’s more than one way to uncover big market winners!

I’m more of a “top down” or “big trend” investor, though I dive way down into company specifics. Louis takes more of a “bottom up” approach, focusing on the detailed numbers that signal whether a company’s stock is about to take off, though he certainly pays attention to the big picture as well.

Both strategies work. But last year we learned that when we combined our strategies — when we both agree on a stock — the results are even more incredible.

We enjoyed working together, and our members made a lot of money. So we’ve been researching, meeting, and hammering out our expectations for next year. That’s what we’ll talk about at our Early Warning Summit 2021.

We can’t cover everything here, but let’s just say our computer models and research have us very excited about what’s to come. We’ve identified the biggest trends that will have the largest and most immediate impact on the coming year … and how to take advantage.

We’ll talk about some of these in the coming days leading up to the event, so keep an eye on your email.

In the meantime, be sure to RSVP now and let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you next Thursday.

On the date of publication, Matthew McCall did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Matthew McCall left Wall Street to actually help investors — by getting them into the world’s biggest, most revolutionary trends BEFORE anyone else. Click here to see what Matt has up his sleeve now.

