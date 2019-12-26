What 2019 in Stocks Tells Us About 2020

As each year draws to a close, it is only natural to look back at what has transpired during the previous twelve months. Even in trading and investing, which are essentially about predicting the future, we rely on an analysis of the past. Not everybody looks at things the same way. Some look for areas of momentum that can be sustained into the new year, others for areas of underperformance that can play catch up in the coming months.

Whatever your style, forming a base strategy for the year to come is impossible without an understanding of where the market is and how it got there.

The first and most obvious thing to say about 2019 is that it has been a bumper year for stocks. The S&P 500 is up over thirty percent on the year. You have to go back to 1995 to find a better year, although more recently, 2013 came close. In both of those cases, the subsequent year didn’t come close to matching those spectacular gains but did show solid returns, of 20.26% in 1996 and 11.39% in 2014.

The obvious takeaway from that is that just because we have seen great gains this year, that doesn’t mean we will drop back next year.

Figure 1: S&P 500 Performance by Year. Source: Macrotrends.net

That doesn’t mean, however, that where we end one year doesn’t impact the performance of the next. It inevitably does, and those celebrating the big gains, particularly those using them to make political points, should bear in mind that they were possible because we had such an awful year in 2018. If you count 2015 (-0.73%) as essentially flat, the 6.24% drop in stocks in 2018 was the first down year since the recession in 2008.

There is no doubt that that poor performance influenced returns this year. The big drop in 2018 came in the last quarter, setting up stocks for a big bounce that set the tone for the rest of the year and formed the basis of the overall good performance. With that in mind, the 13% gain in Q4 this year makes a slow start to 2020 much more likely.

The S&P 500’s moves in the upcoming year, however, are not going to be dictated by what happened this year. There are just too many fundamental influences on stocks that will come into play.

Early on, the trade war will no doubt provide most of the headlines, but it won’t be what defines the year. We learned this year that the U.S. economy can absorb the effects of tariffs, so that influence is far more likely to be positive than negative. Donald Trump has shown that he believes tariffs to be a political winner for him, so an agreement may be still further away than many think, but even without one, the lack of a negative impact and the continued drip, drip of “good news” will, on balance be a positive for stocks.

The two other big influences on the year are much less predictable.

2020 is an election year, so politics will undoubtedly play a role. In general, politicians have a lot less influence on the economy than they would have you believe, but if the Democratic nominee for President is from the Sanders/Warren camp you may see more of an immediate impact. It's not that either would inevitably be bad for stocks.

In fact, history shows that the market has done better under Democratic Presidents than Republican, and many of those Democrats have been branded as “extremists” prior to their election.

Still, despite the evidence, the market tends to run scared of Democrats. Whoever wins the Democratic primary and how subsequent general election polling shakes out will, therefore have an effect, and it is far more likely to be negative than positive.

The same can be said of the other big factor: the Fed.

The growth in stocks since the recession has in part been about economic strength, but it has been at the very least helped by easy monetary policy. Ultra-low interest rates not only offer economic stimulus, but they also force capital seeking a return into equities. We saw at the end of 2018 how the market responds to tightening after a decade of free money, so if the Fed reverses course again and returns to a path of rate increases, there could be a major drop.

So, after a strong run at the end of this year and with the added drag of an election and the chance of somewhat tighter monetary policy, a repeat of this year’s strong gains looks highly unlikely, and a negative year for stocks would be no surprise.

