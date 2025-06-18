What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ralph Lauren

In the last three months, 20 analysts have published ratings on Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 9 2 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 4 1 1 0 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Ralph Lauren, revealing an average target of $297.8, a high estimate of $384.00, and a low estimate of $205.00. Marking an increase of 4.13%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $286.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Ralph Lauren by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $384.00 $335.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Raises Buy $328.00 $318.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $324.00 $262.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $295.00 $250.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Underperform $205.00 $197.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $321.00 $260.00 Ashley Helgans Jefferies Raises Buy $328.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $315.00 $315.00 Tom Nikic Needham Maintains Buy $310.00 $310.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $335.00 $300.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $260.00 $310.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $262.00 $286.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $240.00 $275.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Neutral $219.00 $282.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ralph Lauren. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ralph Lauren compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ralph Lauren's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Ralph Lauren's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ralph Lauren analyst ratings.

Get to Know Ralph Lauren Better

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle merchandise in North America, Europe, and Asia. Best known for its iconic polo shirts, its products also include other types of apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

Understanding the Numbers: Ralph Lauren's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ralph Lauren's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 8.25% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.6%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ralph Lauren's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.03% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ralph Lauren's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.03.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for RL

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for RL

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.