What 20 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Datadog

During the last three months, 20 analysts shared their evaluations of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 6 3 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $148.0, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. A 9.31% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $163.20.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Datadog among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $150.00 $160.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $180.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $143.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Buy $120.00 $164.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $125.00 $155.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $115.00 $165.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $135.00 $150.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $150.00 $170.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $120.00 $140.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Buy $165.00 $170.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $140.00 $150.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Lowers Outperform $175.00 $200.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $180.00 $187.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $160.00 $160.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $140.00 $152.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $160.00 $148.00 Steve Koenig Macquarie Maintains Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $165.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Datadog. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Datadog compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Datadog's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

About Datadog

Datadog is a cloud-native company that focuses on analyzing machine data. The firm's product portfolio, delivered via software as a service, allows a client to monitor and analyze its entire IT infrastructure. Datadog's platform can ingest and analyze large amounts of machine-generated data in real time, allowing clients to utilize it for a variety of applications throughout their businesses.

Datadog's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Datadog showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 25.11% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Datadog's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.18% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Datadog's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Datadog's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

