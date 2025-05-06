What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Neurocrine Biosciences

Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $162.95, with a high estimate of $185.00 and a low estimate of $137.00. This current average has decreased by 4.65% from the previous average price target of $170.89.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Neurocrine Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $160.00 $158.00 Ami Fadia Needham Raises Buy $139.00 $138.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $158.00 $163.00 Cory Kasimov Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $185.00 $190.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $168.00 $185.00 Ami Fadia Needham Announces Buy $138.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $137.00 $138.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Lowers Buy $137.00 $154.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $184.00 $183.00 Jeffrey Hung Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $185.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $185.00 $185.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Lowers Buy $163.00 $165.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $148.00 $154.00 Laura Chico Wedbush Lowers Outperform $147.00 $157.00 Sumant Kulkarni Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $163.00 $172.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $185.00 $190.00 Tazeen Ahmad B of A Securities Lowers Buy $179.00 $184.00

Key Insights:

To gain a panoramic view of Neurocrine Biosciences's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Neurocrine Biosciences analyst ratings.

Discovering Neurocrine Biosciences: A Closer Look

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Neurocrine Biosciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 21.84%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.84% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, Neurocrine Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

