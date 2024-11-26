What 19 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Exact Sciences

19 analysts have shared their evaluations of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 10 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $75.37, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A 3.95% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $78.47.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Exact Sciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Dan Brennan TD Cowen Raises Buy $86.00 $82.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $75.00 $85.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Buy $75.00 $80.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Raises Buy $85.00 $84.00 Mark Massaro BTIG Lowers Buy $65.00 $82.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $67.00 $82.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $75.00 $95.00 Dan Brennan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $82.00 $90.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $65.00 $75.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $60.00 $80.00 Alex Nowark Craig-Hallum Lowers Buy $65.00 $82.00 Bruce Jackson Benchmark Lowers Buy $65.00 $67.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $67.00 $70.00 Eve Burstein Bernstein Raises Outperform $90.00 $75.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $95.00 $75.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $72.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $75.00 $75.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $85.00 $75.00

Exact Sciences, headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. Exact's Cologuard screening test, a noninvasive stool-based DNA test, is a precancer screening test for colorectal cancer. The company also competes in the precision oncology market with Oncotype DX, a suite of tissue-based genomic tests for estimating recurrence risk and likelihood of benefit from chemotherapy for breast and colon cancer, and OncoExTra, a liquid-based comprehensive genomic profiling test. It is also developing liquid biopsy tests for molecular residual disease, colorectal cancer screening, and multicancer screening.

Exact Sciences: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Exact Sciences's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.78% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Exact Sciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -5.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.57%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Exact Sciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

