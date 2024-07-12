What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About SentinelOne

18 analysts have shared their evaluations of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 6 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $24.25, with a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 15.89%.

A clear picture of SentinelOne's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Henderson Needham Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Casey Ryan WestPark Capital Lowers Buy $34.00 $40.00 Rudy Kessinger DA Davidson Raises Neutral $18.50 $17.00 Raymond McDonough Guggenheim Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Fatima Boolani Citigroup Lowers Neutral $20.00 $25.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $23.00 $28.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $18.00 $25.00 Alex Henderson Needham Lowers Buy $25.00 $31.00 Roger Boyd UBS Lowers Buy $27.00 $29.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Buy $25.00 $30.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $22.00 $27.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $25.00 $31.00 Andrew Nowinski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $26.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $33.00 $33.00 Shyam Patil Susquehanna Lowers Positive $22.00 $35.00 Gray Powell BTIG Lowers Buy $23.00 $30.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $25.00 $29.00 Tal Liani B of A Securities Lowers Buy $29.00 $35.00

SentinelOne is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in endpoint protection. SentinelOne's primary offering is its Singularity platform that offers a single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The California-based firm was founded in 2013 and went public in 2021.

Understanding the Numbers: SentinelOne's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SentinelOne's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 39.7%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -37.62%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SentinelOne's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -4.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): SentinelOne's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -3.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SentinelOne's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

