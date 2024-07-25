What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pinterest

Ratings for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 5 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $46.83, a high estimate of $52.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average reflects an increase of 6.7% from the previous average price target of $43.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Pinterest among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $46.00 $46.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $50.00 $44.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $49.00 $48.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $52.00 $52.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $52.00 $50.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $49.00 $43.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $51.00 $48.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $48.00 $47.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $52.00 $48.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $46.00 $45.00 Mark Shmulik Bernstein Raises Market Perform $38.00 $35.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $44.00 $38.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $50.00 $48.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $46.00 $42.00 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Pinterest. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Pinterest compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Pinterest's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

About Pinterest

Pinterest is an online product and idea discovery platform that helps users gather ideas on everything from cooking recipes to travel destinations. Founded in 2010, the platform consists of a largely female audience, which accounts for roughly two thirds of its nearly 500 million monthly active users. The company generates revenue by selling digital ads and is now rolling out more in-platform e-commerce features. About 20% of users reside in the US and Canada, but the region accounted for about 80% of revenue in 2023.

Financial Insights: Pinterest

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Pinterest's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -3.35%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Pinterest's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -0.8%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Pinterest's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.68%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Pinterest's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

