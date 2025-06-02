What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About PayPal Holdings

Analysts' ratings for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 18 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 5 0 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 5 5 0 2 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PayPal Holdings, revealing an average target of $79.5, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $49.00. This current average has decreased by 18.04% from the previous average price target of $97.00.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of PayPal Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Sell $68.00 - Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $95.00 $98.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $88.00 $104.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $79.00 $83.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Neutral $75.00 $88.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $79.00 $78.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $96.00 $96.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Lowers Outperform $95.00 $117.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $70.00 $76.00 Dominick Gabriele Compass Point Announces Sell $56.00 - Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Announces Sell $49.00 - Andrew Bauch Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $74.00 $80.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Lowers Overweight $80.00 $110.00 Jason Kupferberg B of A Securities Lowers Buy $93.00 $103.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $94.00 $101.00 Adam Frisch Evercore ISI Group Announces In-Line $65.00 - Gus Gala Monness, Crespi, Hardt Lowers Buy $90.00 $120.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $85.00 $104.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PayPal Holdings. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of PayPal Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for PayPal Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of PayPal Holdings's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into PayPal Holdings's Background

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Unraveling the Financial Story of PayPal Holdings

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining PayPal Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 1.2% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: PayPal Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.52%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PayPal Holdings's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 6.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PayPal Holdings's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, PayPal Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

