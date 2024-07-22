What 18 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Burlington Stores

Ratings for Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) were provided by 18 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 12 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 9 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Burlington Stores, revealing an average target of $259.17, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $209.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 8.44% increase from the previous average price target of $239.00.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Burlington Stores by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $288.00 $284.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $300.00 $275.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $238.00 $212.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $276.00 $258.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $274.00 $252.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Hold $257.00 $209.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $284.00 $246.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $275.00 $240.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $274.00 $250.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Outperform $240.00 $227.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $270.00 $250.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Outperform $275.00 $260.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $275.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $250.00 $250.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Hold $209.00 $230.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $218.00 $233.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $212.00 $126.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Burlington Stores compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Burlington Stores's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Burlington Stores's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Burlington Stores's Background

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Breaking Down Burlington Stores's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 10.51%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 3.32%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.02%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 4.67, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

