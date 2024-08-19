What 17 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About UnitedHealth Group

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 12 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for UnitedHealth Group, presenting an average target of $610.76, a high estimate of $680.00, and a low estimate of $559.00. Observing a 6.57% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $573.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive UnitedHealth Group is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Buy $680.00 $640.00 David Toung Argus Research Raises Buy $600.00 $570.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Buy $601.00 $546.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $604.00 $560.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $630.00 $525.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $640.00 $600.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Raises Outperform $615.00 $555.00 David Windley Jefferies Raises Buy $647.00 $481.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $640.00 $597.00 Ricky Goldwasser Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $615.00 $595.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $591.00 $591.00 Lisa Gill JP Morgan Raises Overweight $559.00 $546.00 Michael Ha Baird Announces Outperform $597.00 -

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: UnitedHealth Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: UnitedHealth Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.31%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): UnitedHealth Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.48%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: UnitedHealth Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

