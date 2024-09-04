What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Universal Health Servs

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Universal Health Servs (NYSE:UHS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 6 4 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 4 3 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Universal Health Servs, presenting an average target of $215.0, a high estimate of $274.00, and a low estimate of $162.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $193.69, the current average has increased by 11.0%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Universal Health Servs by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $274.00 $236.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $219.00 $219.00 A.J. Rice UBS Raises Buy $267.00 $247.00 Jamie Perse Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $229.00 $200.00 Stephen Baxter Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $255.00 $200.00 Gary Taylor TD Cowen Raises Hold $220.00 $183.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $219.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $256.00 $198.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $200.00 $200.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $198.00 $189.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Underweight $162.00 $162.00 Michael Ha Baird Raises Outperform $236.00 $198.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Health Servs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Universal Health Servs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Universal Health Servs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Universal Health Servs's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Universal Health Servs analyst ratings.

Discovering Universal Health Servs: A Closer Look

Universal Health Services Inc owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavior health centers, surgical hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and radiation oncology centers. The firm operates in two key segments: Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Services. The Acute Care Hospital Services segment includes the firm's acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals, and surgery and oncology centers.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Universal Health Servs

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Universal Health Servs showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 10.13% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 7.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Health Servs's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.54%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Health Servs's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.06%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.77.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UHS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 UBS Maintains Sell Mar 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Seaport Global Downgrades Buy Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for UHS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.