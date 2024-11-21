What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelers Companies

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 8 2 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 1 2M Ago 1 0 5 2 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $259.75, a high estimate of $300.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 12.41% increase from the previous average price target of $231.07.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Travelers Companies among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Farnam Janney Montgomery Scott Announces Neutral $280.00 - Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $295.00 $286.00 Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Outperform $270.00 $233.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $270.00 $244.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $273.00 $245.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $245.00 $216.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $300.00 $240.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $256.00 $207.00 Scott Heleniak RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $273.00 $250.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Underperform $265.00 $241.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Neutral $244.00 $238.00 Joshua Shanker B of A Securities Raises Underperform $241.00 $223.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $207.00 $206.00 Yaron Kinar Jefferies Raises Hold $235.00 $210.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $216.00 $196.00 Alex Scott Barclays Announces Overweight $286.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Travelers Companies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Travelers Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Travelers Companies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Travelers Companies

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

Travelers Companies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Travelers Companies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Travelers Companies's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.5%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Travelers Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.76%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Travelers Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.95% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, Travelers Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

