What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Neurocrine Biosciences

During the last three months, 16 analysts shared their evaluations of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $165.44, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $137.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 3.59% lower than the prior average price target of $171.60.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Ami Fadia |Needham |Announces |Buy | $138.00|- | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Lowers |Outperform | $137.00|$138.00 | |Ashwani Verma |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $137.00|$154.00 | |Anupam Rama |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $184.00|$183.00 | |Jeffrey Hung |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Overweight | $150.00|$185.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $185.00|$185.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Maintains |Buy | $185.00|$185.00 | |Yatin Suneja |Guggenheim |Lowers |Buy | $163.00|$165.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $185.00|$190.00 | |Brian Abrahams |RBC Capital |Lowers |Sector Perform | $148.00|$154.00 | |Laura Chico |Wedbush |Lowers |Outperform | $147.00|$157.00 | |Sumant Kulkarni |Canaccord Genuity |Lowers |Buy | $163.00|$172.00 | |Andrew Fein |HC Wainwright & Co. |Lowers |Buy | $185.00|$190.00 | |Tazeen Ahmad |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $179.00|$184.00 | |Jeffrey Hung |Morgan Stanley |Raises |Overweight | $185.00|$170.00 | |Ashwani Verma |UBS |Raises |Buy | $176.00|$162.00 |

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Neurocrine Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Neurocrine Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Understanding the Numbers: Neurocrine Biosciences's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Neurocrine Biosciences showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 21.84% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.88%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.84%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.18, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

