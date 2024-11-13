What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Maplebear

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) underwent analysis by 16 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 6 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $50.19, with a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average reflects an increase of 7.94% from the previous average price target of $46.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Maplebear. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $51.00 $42.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $58.00 $50.00 Ross Sandler Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $48.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $52.00 $47.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $60.00 $55.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $51.00 $50.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $48.00 $39.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Outperform $51.00 $44.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $55.00 $48.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Announces Hold $45.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Neutral $45.00 $41.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $45.00 $45.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $45.00 -

Unveiling the Story Behind Maplebear

Maplebear (Instacart) operates a leading grocery delivery platform in the United States and Canada. The firm partners with various regional and national grocers, which offer their selection of food and other goods to customers through Instacart's ubiquitous platform. Once an item is ordered through Instacart's site, the item is picked and delivered to the customer's home by one of the platform's 600,000 shoppers, who are classified as independent contractors. Instacart earns fees based on average order value and leverages its platform's high usage to sell advertising, mainly to consumer-packaged goods companies. Instacart currently has nearly 8 million monthly active users (or orderers) on its platform.

Maplebear's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Maplebear's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Maplebear's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Maplebear's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.43% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Maplebear's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

