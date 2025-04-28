What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Kohl's

Analysts' ratings for Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 16 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 5 3 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 1 1 2M Ago 0 0 5 3 2 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $8.95, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. Experiencing a 26.46% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $12.17.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kohl's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|---------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Kearney |Barclays |Announces |Underweight | $4.00|- | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $4.00|$7.50 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $7.00|$9.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $10.00|$10.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $10.00|$10.00 | |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $8.00|$11.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Lowers |Sell | $5.00|$10.00 | |Kimberly Greenberger|Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $8.00|$10.00 | |Lorraine Hutchinson |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $8.00|$15.00 | |Mark Altschwager |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $11.00|$18.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $10.00|$13.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Lowers |Underweight | $9.00|$11.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Maintains |Market Perform | $13.00|$13.00 | |Dana Telsey |Telsey Advisory Group|Lowers |Market Perform | $13.00|$17.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $11.25|$13.00 | |Randal Konik |Jefferies |Lowers |Hold | $12.00|$15.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kohl's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Kohl's's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kohl's analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Kohl's's Background

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Kohl's's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Kohl's's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 31 January, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -9.39%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.89%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.26%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, Kohl's faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for KSS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Initiates Coverage On Underweight Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Maintains Sell Sell Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Underweight Underweight

View More Analyst Ratings for KSS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.