What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Coinbase Glb

Across the recent three months, 16 analysts have shared their insights on Coinbase Glb (NASDAQ:COIN), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 2 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coinbase Glb, presenting an average target of $334.5, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $255.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $289.00, the current average has increased by 15.74%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Coinbase Glb. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $328.00 $282.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $350.00 $330.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $330.00 $330.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $330.00 $255.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $330.00 $420.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Neutral $290.00 $250.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $334.00 $358.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $255.00 $275.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $340.00 $397.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $285.00 $245.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $275.00 $165.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $355.00 $204.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $420.00 $375.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $397.00 $183.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $358.00 $265.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $375.00 $290.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Coinbase Glb. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Coinbase Glb compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Coinbase Glb's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Coinbase Glb's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Glb analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Coinbase Glb

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Coinbase Glb

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coinbase Glb's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 78.77% as of 30 September, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.26%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Glb's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Glb's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

