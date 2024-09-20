What 16 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Chewy

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 16 analysts have published ratings on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 10 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 6 2 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $31.06, with a high estimate of $35.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. Marking an increase of 17.34%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.47.

A clear picture of Chewy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Keith Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight $35.00 $35.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $28.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $33.00 $30.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $32.00 $24.00 Trevor Young Barclays Raises Overweight $34.00 $32.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $30.00 $21.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $24.00 $20.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $29.00 $22.00 Lauren Schenk Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $30.00 $28.00 Justin Kleber Baird Raises Outperform $32.00 $26.00 Curtis Nagle B of A Securities Raises Underperform $20.00 $18.50 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Raises Neutral $28.00 $16.00 Jonathan Elias Guggenheim Raises Buy $32.00 $25.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Raises Outperform $35.00 $28.00

All You Need to Know About Chewy

Chewy is the largest e-commerce pet care retailer in the US, generating $11.2 billion in 2023 sales across pet food, treats, hard goods, and pharmacy categories. The firm was founded in 2011, acquired by PetSmart in 2017, and tapped public markets as a stand-alone company in 2019 after spending a couple of years developing under the aegis of the pet superstore chain. The firm generates sales from pet food, treats, over-the-counter medications, medical prescription fulfillment, and hard goods, like crates, leashes, and bowls.

Understanding the Numbers: Chewy's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Chewy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Chewy's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 52.96%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Chewy's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 9.49% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Chewy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

