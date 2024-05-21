What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ecolab

15 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 7 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $247.6, along with a high estimate of $260.00 and a low estimate of $225.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $230.55, the current average has increased by 7.4%.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Ecolab by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $260.00 - Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $257.00 $256.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Raises Outperform $260.00 $238.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $234.00 $227.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Raises Neutral $225.00 $220.00 Shlomo Rosenbaum Stifel Raises Hold $233.00 $225.00 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Neutral $243.00 $232.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Buy $260.00 $216.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Raises Neutral $256.00 $237.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $238.00 - Pavel Molchanov Raymond James Raises Outperform $250.00 $230.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $260.00 - Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $230.00 Ashish Sabadra RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $238.00 - Manav Patnaik Barclays Raises Overweight $260.00 $225.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ecolab. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ecolab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ecolab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ecolab's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ecolab: A Closer Look

Ecolab produces and markets cleaning and sanitation products for the industrial manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, and life sciences markets. The firm is theglobal marketshare leader in this category with a wide array of products and services, including dish and laundry washing systems, pest control, and infection control products. Additionally, Ecolab sells customized water management solutions across its end markets. The company has a strong hold on the US market and is growing its presence abroad.

Breaking Down Ecolab's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Ecolab's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.05%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Ecolab's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 10.98%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ecolab's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Ecolab's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.99. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

