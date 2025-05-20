What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Illumina

Analysts' ratings for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 3M Ago 0 2 3 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $108.07, a high estimate of $185.00, and a low estimate of $77.00. A 18.66% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $132.87.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Illumina is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $105.00 $105.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $185.00 $190.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $136.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $87.00 $92.00 Julia Qin JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $85.00 $120.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $114.00 $122.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $92.00 $115.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Underweight $77.00 $100.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $112.00 $128.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $85.00 $90.00 Conor McNamara RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $128.00 $247.00 Mason Carrico Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $156.00 $156.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $115.00 $135.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Neutral $90.00 $127.00 Patrick Donnelly Citigroup Lowers Neutral $90.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Illumina compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Illumina's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Illumina's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Illumina

Illumina provides tools and services to analyze genetic material with life science and clinical lab applications. The company generates over 90% of its revenue from sequencing instruments, consumables, and services. Illumina's high-throughput technology enables whole genome sequencing in humans and other large organisms. Its lower throughput tools enable applications that require smaller data outputs, such as viral and cancer tumor screening. Illumina also sells microarrays (9% of 2024 sales) that enable lower-cost, focused genetic screening with primarily consumer and agricultural applications.

Illumina's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Illumina faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.25% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Illumina's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 12.58%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Illumina's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.53% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Illumina's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.1%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.1, Illumina faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

