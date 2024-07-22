What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fidelity National Info

15 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Fidelity National Info (NYSE:FIS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 9 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 4 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $82.73, along with a high estimate of $93.00 and a low estimate of $75.00. This current average has increased by 6.25% from the previous average price target of $77.86.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Fidelity National Info. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Faucette Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $79.00 - James Friedman Susquehanna Maintains Positive $86.00 $86.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $93.00 $82.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $75.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $85.00 $83.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Buy $85.00 $76.00 Moshe Katri Wedbush Maintains Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Hold $75.00 $70.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $86.00 $81.00 Charles Nabhan Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $80.00 $75.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 David Koning Baird Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 David Togut Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $75.00 $62.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Fidelity National Info. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fidelity National Info compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Fidelity National Info's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fidelity National Info analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Fidelity National Info

Fidelity National Information Services provides core processing and ancillary services to banks, but its business has expanded over time. By acquiring SunGard in 2015, the company now provides record-keeping and other services to investment firms. With the acquisition of Worldpay in 2019, FIS was providing payment processing services for merchants and holding leading positions in the United States and United Kingdom. But the company sold off a majority interest in Worldpay and now has only a minority stake.

Fidelity National Info: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Fidelity National Info's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 2.92%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Fidelity National Info's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 29.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fidelity National Info's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fidelity National Info's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.59% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.63.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FIS

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Mizuho Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.