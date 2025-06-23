What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Dow

Analysts' ratings for Dow (NYSE:DOW) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 10 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 6 1 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $32.47, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $22.00. A decline of 19.41% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Dow. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $22.00 $29.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Announces Hold $30.00 - Duffy Fischer Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $34.00 $45.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $30.00 $35.00 Frank Mitsch Fermium Research Maintains Buy $35.00 $35.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $32.00 $38.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $28.00 $44.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $35.00 $38.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $35.00 $40.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $29.00 $41.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $37.00 $46.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $40.00 $50.00 Patrick Cunningham Citigroup Lowers Neutral $31.00 $39.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $31.00 $40.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $38.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dow. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Dow compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Dow's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Dow's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Dow: A Closer Look

Dow Chemical is a diversified global chemicals producer, formed in 2019 as a result of the DowDuPont merger and subsequent separations. The firm is a leading producer of several chemicals, including polyethylene, ethylene oxide, and silicone rubber. Its products have numerous applications in both consumer and industrial end markets.

Breaking Down Dow's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Dow faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.1% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Dow's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.97% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dow's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -1.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dow's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dow's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.07.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

