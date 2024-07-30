What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DoorDash

Throughout the last three months, 15 analysts have evaluated DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 6 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 3 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for DoorDash, revealing an average target of $137.8, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.43%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of DoorDash by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Maintains Buy $150.00 $150.00 James Cordwell Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $170.00 - Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $140.00 $140.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $130.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $137.00 $137.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Maintains Neutral $115.00 $115.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $144.00 $141.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Lowers Neutral $118.00 $121.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $140.00 $160.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $111.00 $108.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $127.00 $138.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $165.00 $175.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Lowers Buy $150.00 $165.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $145.00 $155.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $125.00 $150.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoorDash's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of DoorDash's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online food order demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food on-demand for pickup or delivery from merchants mainly in the US. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe. DoorDash provides a marketplace for the merchants to create a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand by making the offerings available for pickup or delivery. The firm provides similar service to businesses in addition to restaurants, such as grocery, retail, pet supplies, and flowers.

DoorDash: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 23.49%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.33%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

