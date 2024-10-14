What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Deckers Outdoor

In the preceding three months, 15 analysts have released ratings for Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Deckers Outdoor, presenting an average target of $787.26, a high estimate of $1350.00, and a low estimate of $147.83. Experiencing a 15.71% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $934.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Deckers Outdoor by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $178.00 $176.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $226.00 $225.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Adjusts Equal-Weight $165.00 $1000.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Adjusts Overweight $180.00 $1090.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Adjusts Hold $147.83 $887.00 Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $1000.00 - John Kernan TD Cowen Raises Buy $1055.00 $1039.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $1350.00 $1265.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $1090.00 $1089.00 Tom Nikic Wedbush Maintains Outperform $1030.00 $1030.00 Jim Duffy Stifel Raises Hold $887.00 $825.00 Joseph Civello Truist Securities Raises Buy $1225.00 $1200.00 Jonathan Komp Baird Raises Outperform $1075.00 $1050.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Deckers Outdoor. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Deckers Outdoor compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Deckers Outdoor's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Deckers Outdoor's Background

Deckers Outdoor Corp designs and sells casual and performance footwear, apparel, and accessories. Primary brands include UGG, Teva, and Sanuk. The company distributes Majority of its products through its wholesale business, but it also has a substantial direct-to-consumer business with its company-owned retail stores and websites. Majority of its sales are in the United States, although the company also has retail stores and distributors throughout Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It has structured their reporting around six segments which inlcudes the wholesale operations of specific brands like UGG, HOKA, Teva, Sanuk, and Other brands, alongside a segment focused on direct-to-consumer (DTC) operations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Deckers Outdoor

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Deckers Outdoor's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 22.13% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Deckers Outdoor's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.01%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.53%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Deckers Outdoor's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.59%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.13.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

