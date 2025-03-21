What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Celanese

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Celanese (NYSE:CE), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 5 2 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $65.67, a high estimate of $88.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 23.52%.

The standing of Celanese among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Maintains Overweight $76.00 $76.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $50.00 $77.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $59.00 $75.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $72.00 $88.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $84.00 David Begleiter Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $70.00 $85.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $54.00 $92.00 Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $60.00 $72.00 John McNulty BMO Capital Lowers Underperform $46.00 $73.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $75.00 Ghansham Panjabi Baird Lowers Outperform $67.00 $110.00 Michael Leithead Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $75.00 $88.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Lowers Buy $88.00 $95.00 Vincent Andrews Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $100.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $77.00 $98.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Celanese. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Celanese compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Celanese's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Celanese's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Celanese is one of the world's largest producers of acetic acid and its downstream derivative chemicals, which are used in various end markets, including coatings and adhesives. The company is also one of the largest producers of specialty polymers, which are used in the automotive, electronics, medical, building, and consumer end markets. The company also makes cellulose derivatives used in cigarette filters.

Breaking Down Celanese's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Celanese's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -7.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: Celanese's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -80.76%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Celanese's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -30.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celanese's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -7.85%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Celanese's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

