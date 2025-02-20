What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Carvana

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $295.13, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $245.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 7.06% increase from the previous average price target of $275.67.

The perception of Carvana by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Neutral $260.00 $220.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $320.00 $280.00 Colin Sebastian Baird Raises Neutral $250.00 $200.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $340.00 $330.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Rajat Gupta JP Morgan Raises Overweight $350.00 $300.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $277.00 $195.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $280.00 $270.00 Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $330.00 $330.00 David Lantz Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $275.00 $300.00 Jeff Lick Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $300.00 $300.00 Nicholas Jones JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Chris Pierce Needham Raises Buy $330.00 $300.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $245.00 $240.00

Carvana Co is an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company derives revenue from used vehicle sales, wholesale vehicle sales and other sales and revenues. The other sales and revenues include sales of loans originated and sold in securitization transactions or to financing partners, commissions received on VSCs and sales of GAP waiver coverage. The foundation of the business is retail vehicle unit sales. This drives the majority of the revenue and allows the company to capture additional revenue streams associated with financing, VSCs, auto insurance and GAP waiver coverage, as well as trade-in vehicles.

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Carvana's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 31.81%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Carvana's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.33% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.95%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.17%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Carvana's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 10.06, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

