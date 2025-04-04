What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Express

Analysts' ratings for American Express (NYSE:AXP) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 6 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $326.87, a high estimate of $370.00, and a low estimate of $265.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $321.21, the current average has increased by 1.76%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive American Express. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Foran Truist Securities Lowers Buy $343.00 $350.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Lowers Neutral $300.00 $320.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $330.00 $367.00 Kenneth Bruce B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $325.00 $326.00 David George Baird Maintains Neutral $265.00 $265.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $370.00 $355.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $320.00 $305.00 David Rochester Compass Point Lowers Neutral $309.00 $325.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $350.00 $330.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $344.00 $315.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $360.00 $350.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $310.00 $305.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $307.00 $301.00 Eric Wasserstrom UBS Raises Neutral $320.00 $283.00 Brian Foran Truist Securities Announces Buy $350.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to American Express. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into American Express's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on American Express analyst ratings.

Discovering American Express: A Closer Look

American Express is a global financial institution, operating in about 130 countries, that provides consumers and businesses charge and credit card payment products. The company also operates a highly profitable merchant payment network. Since 2018, it has operated in three segments: global consumer services, global commercial services, and global merchant and network services. In addition to payment products, the company's commercial business offers expense management tools, consulting services, and business loans.

American Express: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, American Express showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 8.73% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: American Express's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 12.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Express's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.13% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): American Express's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.79%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, American Express adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

