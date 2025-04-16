What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About T. Rowe Price Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) in the last three months.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 8 4 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 5 1 2 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $97.79, a high estimate of $121.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. A decline of 10.05% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

A clear picture of T. Rowe Price Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|-----------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $85.00|$105.00 | |Chris Allen |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $95.00|$100.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $80.00|$89.00 | |Glenn Schorr |Evercore ISI Group |Lowers |In-Line | $80.00|$104.00 | |Bill Katz |TD Cowen |Lowers |Hold | $89.00|$112.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $98.00|$116.00 | |Alexander Blostein |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Sell | $89.00|$103.00 | |Craig Siegenthaler |B of A Securities |Lowers |Underperform | $85.00|$90.00 | |Chris Allen |Citigroup |Lowers |Neutral | $100.00|$120.00 | |Michael Cyprys |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $121.00|$126.00 | |Aidan Hall |Keefe, Bruyette & Woods|Raises |Market Perform | $113.00|$111.00 | |Michael Brown |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $116.00|$118.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $105.00|$113.00 | |Benjamin Budish |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $113.00|$115.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to T. Rowe Price Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of T. Rowe Price Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of T. Rowe Price Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into T. Rowe Price Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on T. Rowe Price Group analyst ratings.

Delving into T. Rowe Price Group's Background

T. Rowe Price provides asset-management services for individual and institutional investors. It offers a broad range of no-load us and international stock, hybrid, bond, and money market funds. At the end of October 2024, the firm had $1.607 trillion in managed assets, composed of equity (51%), balanced (34%), fixed-income and money market (12%), and alternative (3%) offerings. Approximately two thirds of managed assets are held in retirement-based accounts, which provides T. Rowe Price with a somewhat stickier client base than most of its peers. The firm also manages private accounts, provides retirement planning advice, and offers discount brokerage and trust services. The company is primarily a us-based asset manager, deriving less than 10% of its AUM from overseas.

Understanding the Numbers: T. Rowe Price Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: T. Rowe Price Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: T. Rowe Price Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 23.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): T. Rowe Price Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 4.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): T. Rowe Price Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 3.15%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: T. Rowe Price Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

