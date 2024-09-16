What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Synchrony Finl

In the preceding three months, 14 analysts have released ratings for Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $53.14, a high estimate of $60.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. This current average has increased by 11.1% from the previous average price target of $47.83.

The standing of Synchrony Finl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $53.00 $49.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $46.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $56.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $55.00 $50.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $41.00 $42.00 Mihir Bhatia B of A Securities Raises Neutral $56.00 $51.00 David Scharf JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $60.00 $49.00 David Rochester Compass Point Announces Buy $56.00 - John Hecht Jefferies Raises Buy $55.00 $50.00 Terry Ma Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $37.00 Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $49.00 $45.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $52.00 $46.00 Brennan Crowley Baird Announces Outperform $56.00 -

Synchrony Financial, originally a spinoff of GE Capital's retail financing business, is the largest provider of private-label credit cards in the United States by both outstanding receivables and purchasing volume. Synchrony partners with other firms to market its credit products in their physical stores as well as on their websites and mobile applications. Synchrony operates through three segments: retail card (private-label and co-branded general-purpose credit cards), payment solutions (promotional financing for large ticket purchases), and CareCredit (financing for elective healthcare procedures).

Breaking Down Synchrony Finl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Synchrony Finl displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.69%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synchrony Finl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 16.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synchrony Finl's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.4%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synchrony Finl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Synchrony Finl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.09, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

