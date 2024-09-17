What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Qualcomm

During the last three months, 14 analysts shared their evaluations of Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 5 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 1 0 3M Ago 1 2 3 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $216.43, a high estimate of $270.00, and a low estimate of $170.00. This current average has increased by 9.99% from the previous average price target of $196.77.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Qualcomm. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $230.00 Ross Seymore Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $170.00 $155.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $215.00 $215.00 Tom O'Malley Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $185.00 Harsh Kumar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $205.00 $185.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $170.00 $140.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $250.00 $240.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Raises Outperform $250.00 $200.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Raises Positive $250.00 $205.00 Frank Lee HSBC Announces Hold $200.00 - C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $215.00 $190.00 Christopher Danely Citigroup Raises Neutral $200.00 $170.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $205.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $270.00 $238.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Qualcomm. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Qualcomm compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Qualcomm's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Qualcomm's Background

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Qualcomm: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Qualcomm displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.15%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Qualcomm's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 22.67% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Qualcomm's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Qualcomm's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 4.02%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Qualcomm's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

