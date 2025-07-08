What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Merit Medical Systems

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 6 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $108.0, a high estimate of $112.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average represents a 2.83% decrease from the previous average price target of $111.14.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Merit Medical Systems's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $106.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $112.00 $108.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $108.00 $106.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $108.00 $108.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $108.00 $100.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $106.00 $112.00 Jon Young Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $108.00 $127.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $108.00 $116.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $103.00 $111.00 Mike Matson Needham Lowers Buy $100.00 $116.00 David Rescott Baird Lowers Outperform $110.00 $111.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $112.00 $116.00 Michael Petusky Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $111.00 $111.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Merit Medical Systems. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Merit Medical Systems compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Merit Medical Systems's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Merit Medical Systems's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Merit Medical Systems analyst ratings.

Discovering Merit Medical Systems: A Closer Look

Merit Medical Systems Inc is a medical equipment company that develops and manufactures products for interventional cardiology, radiology, and endoscopy procedures. The firm reports two segments which are Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Cardiovascular segment which consists of cardiology and radiology medical device products that assist in diagnosing and treating coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, and other non-vascular diseases and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management, electrophysiology, critical care, and interventional oncology and spine devices.

Merit Medical Systems's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Merit Medical Systems displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 9.84%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 8.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Merit Medical Systems's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.15%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Merit Medical Systems's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.23% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, Merit Medical Systems adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MMSI

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Needham Reiterates Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Overweight May 2025 Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MMSI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.