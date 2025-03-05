What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Johnson & Johnson

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 9 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 6 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $166.36, along with a high estimate of $181.00 and a low estimate of $152.00. A 2.41% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $170.46.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Johnson & Johnson. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tim Anderson B of A Securities Raises Neutral $171.00 $159.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Vamil Divan Guggenheim Raises Neutral $166.00 $162.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $159.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $181.00 $181.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $163.00 $175.00 Rick Wise Stifel Lowers Hold $155.00 $170.00 David Risinger Leerink Partners Lowers Outperform $169.00 $182.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $152.00 $166.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Lowers Outperform $165.00 $170.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $159.00 $160.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $160.00 $166.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Lowers Buy $175.00 $185.00 Tim Anderson B of A Securities Announces Neutral $166.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson & Johnson. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Johnson & Johnson compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Johnson & Johnson's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Johnson & Johnson's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Johnson & Johnson analyst ratings.

Discovering Johnson & Johnson: A Closer Look

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Johnson & Johnson

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Johnson & Johnson's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.26% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 15.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.91%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, Johnson & Johnson adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JNJ

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Dec 2021 Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Neutral

View More Analyst Ratings for JNJ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.