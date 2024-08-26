What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

14 analysts have shared their evaluations of Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 2 0 1 2M Ago 5 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $59.79, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $37.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 10.72% increase from the previous average price target of $54.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $50.00 Debjit Chattopadhyay Guggenheim Raises Buy $70.00 $64.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $37.00 $33.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $51.00 $45.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Kostas Biliouris BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $60.00 $67.00 Mani Foroohar Leerink Partners Raises Outperform $62.00 $53.00 Yaron Werber TD Cowen Raises Buy $59.00 $54.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $68.00 $67.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Jason Gerberry B of A Securities Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $75.00 $29.00 Paul Matteis Stifel Raises Hold $53.00 $50.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ionis Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ionis Pharmaceuticals: A Closer Look

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and partner Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for a rare neuromuscular disorder, spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Ionis Pharmaceuticals's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 19.55% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -29.42% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -23.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.43%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.47. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

