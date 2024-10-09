What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EVgo

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for EVgo, revealing an average target of $5.36, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $4.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 14.78% increase from the previous average price target of $4.67.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of EVgo among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Dendrinos RBC Capital Raises Outperform $8.00 $4.00 Gabe Daoud TD Cowen Raises Buy $7.00 $5.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Announces Overweight $7.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $5.00 $5.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $6.00 $7.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $5.00 $4.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 William Grippin UBS Announces Neutral $4.00 - Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $4.00 $4.00 Michael Legg Benchmark Raises Buy $5.00 $3.00

About EVgo

EVgo owns and operates a public direct current fast-charging network in the US. Its network of charging stations provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure to consumers and businesses. The network is capable of charging all EV models and meets all charging standards currently available in the US. EVgo partners with national and regional chains of grocery stores, automotive original equipment manufacturers, hotels, shopping centers, gas stations, parking lot operators, local governments, and independent property owners to locate and deploy its EV charging infrastructure.

EVgo's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, EVgo showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.78% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: EVgo's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -15.47%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EVgo's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -52.49%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EVgo's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -1.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, EVgo adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

