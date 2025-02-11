What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About DoorDash

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $205.07, a high estimate of $225.00, and a low estimate of $166.00. Observing a 14.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $178.93.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $220.00 $180.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Neutral $200.00 $182.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $205.00 $172.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $192.00 $161.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $166.00 $150.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $200.00 $160.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $225.00 $180.00 Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Raises Outperform $220.00 $210.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $200.00 $200.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $217.00 $180.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $215.00 $175.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $211.00 $155.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for DoorDash's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into DoorDash's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Delving into DoorDash's Background

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Understanding the Numbers: DoorDash's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.05%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.99%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.2%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, DoorDash adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DASH

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Feb 2022 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Feb 2022 Needham Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for DASH

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.