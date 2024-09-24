What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Comerica

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 8 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 5 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $58.86, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 7.17% from the previous average price target of $54.92.

The standing of Comerica among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $58.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $50.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $53.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $56.00 $58.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $52.00 $51.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Lowers Underweight $56.00 $59.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $53.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $56.00 $58.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $60.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $57.00 $62.00

Delving into Comerica's Background

Comerica is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas. It is primarily focused on relationship-based commercial banking. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Comerica's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Comerica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comerica's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

