What 14 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources (NYSE:CIVI) has been analyzed by 14 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Civitas Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $70.43, accompanied by a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $49.00. Highlighting a 5.99% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $74.92.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Civitas Resources's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $49.00 $62.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $66.00 $71.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $77.00 $80.00 Zach Parham JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $62.00 $68.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $72.00 $78.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $71.00 $70.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $80.00 $81.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $64.00 - Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Maintains Overweight $84.00 $84.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $70.00 $73.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Market Outperform $70.00 $70.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $73.00 $83.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Outperform $78.00 $84.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Civitas Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Civitas Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Civitas Resources's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Civitas Resources's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Civitas Resources analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Civitas Resources

Civitas Resources Inc is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region, in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado - DJ Basin. The company's operations are focused on developing the horizontal Niobrara and Codell formations that have a low-cost structure, mature infrastructure, production efficiencies, multiple producing horizons, multiple service providers, established reserves, and prospective drilling opportunities.

Financial Insights: Civitas Resources

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Civitas Resources displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.75%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Civitas Resources's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 11.7%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.27%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Civitas Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.01%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Civitas Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.68, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CIVI

Date Firm Action From To Jan 2022 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Dec 2018 Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Buy Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for CIVI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.