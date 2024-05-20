What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Hasbro

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 4 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hasbro, presenting an average target of $64.38, a high estimate of $77.00, and a low estimate of $52.00. Marking an increase of 5.73%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $60.89.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Hasbro by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Megan Alexander Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight $77.00 $77.00 Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Raises Neutral $59.00 $52.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Neutral $70.00 $60.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Buy $63.00 $61.00 Jason Haas B of A Securities Raises Neutral $60.00 $51.00 Drew Crum Stifel Raises Buy $67.00 $64.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Buy $65.00 $60.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Maintains Buy $60.00 - Linda Bolton Weiser DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $52.00 - Stephanie Wissink Jefferies Raises Buy $61.00 $58.00 Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $64.00 - Drew Crum Stifel Maintains Buy $64.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hasbro. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Hasbro compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Hasbro's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Hasbro's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hasbro

Hasbro is a branded play company providing children and families around the world with entertainment offerings based on a world-class brand portfolio. From toys and games to television programming, motion pictures, and a licensing program, Hasbro reaches customers by leveraging its well-known brands such as Transformers, Nerf, and Magic: The Gathering. Ownership stakes in Discovery Family, which offers programming around Hasbro brands, and production capabilities has helped bolster Hasbro's multichannel presence. The firm acquired EOne in 2019, bolting on popular family properties like Peppa Pig and PJ Masks, and since has pruned noncore lines from the tie-up. Furthermore, the addition of Dungeons & Dragons Beyond in 2022, offered the firm access to 10 million digital tabletop players.

Key Indicators: Hasbro's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hasbro's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -24.35% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hasbro's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 7.69%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hasbro's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.63%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hasbro's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.91%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hasbro's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.48. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

