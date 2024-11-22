What 13 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Texas Instruments

In the last three months, 13 analysts have published ratings on Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 5 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $217.69, a high estimate of $298.00, and a low estimate of $167.00. Experiencing a 1.05% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $220.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Texas Instruments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $215.00 - Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $215.00 $220.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $190.00 $198.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $200.00 $210.00 Mark Lipacis Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $298.00 $268.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $167.00 $154.00 Tristan Gerra Baird Lowers Neutral $175.00 $200.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 Cody Acree Benchmark Maintains Buy $230.00 $230.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $250.00 $250.00 C J Muse Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Neutral $200.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Texas Instruments. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Texas Instruments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Texas Instruments's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

All You Need to Know About Texas Instruments

Dallas-based Texas Instruments generates over 95% of its revenue from semiconductors and the remainder from its well-known calculators. Texas Instruments is the world's largest maker of analog chips, which are used to process real-world signals such as sound and power. Texas Instruments also has a leading market share position in processors and microcontrollers used in a wide variety of electronics applications.

Understanding the Numbers: Texas Instruments's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Texas Instruments's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Texas Instruments's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 32.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Texas Instruments's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Texas Instruments's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.85%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.84, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

